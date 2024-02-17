mXmoto Launches M16 E-Bike At ₹1.98 Lakh: Check Features, Specifications & More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 17, 2024
mXmoto launched the M16 e-bikes with a sturdy metal body, starting at Rs 1,98,000.
The M16 e-bikes come with an 8-year warranty for the battery, providing coverage for 80,000 km of riding. Additionally, there is a three-year warranty for the motor and controller.
The e-bikes have a metal body, with a range of 160–220 km per charge and a quick 0 to 90 percent charging in under three hours.
The high-performance controller increases input power by 16 percent, and the 80 AMP controllers feature regenerative braking for enhanced power and efficiency.
The M16 e-bike is equipped with a 17-inch large wheel, high-performance engine, and a domestically developed powerful electric bike engine with C35 magnet separations for swift acceleration.
mXmoto features an Advanced Lithium Battery, dynamic LED headlight, triple-disc brake system, and ultrasonically welded LED Direction Indicators.
M16 e-bikes other advanced features include Cruise control, Smart App connectivity, anti-skid assist, reverse aid, on-board navigation, parking aid, on-ride calling, and a Bluetooth sound system.
