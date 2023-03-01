What and when is International Rescue Cat Day? Know about some cats rescued in the recent past

What and when is International Rescue Cat Day? | File

From the Russia-Ukraine war, FIFA 2022 at Qatar, to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, many animals were rescued and given a new life.

March 2 every year is observed as International Rescue Cat Day. Celebrating the day, the world takes a moment to revisit the heartwarming instances of rescue animal adoptions and it also encourages people to "not shop, but adopt" the stray who needs a home.

IRCD is the day to remember the rescued cats and salute the team or individuals who helped the animal in difficult times and make their lives better. Yorkshire Cat Rescue in England was founded on this day and marked the first observance in 2019.

Turkey earthquake: A cat was rescued from under the rubble

In a video that went viral from a rescue operation in Turkey after the region was hit by a massive earthquake, among the many lives rescued, a cat was carefully taken out of the rubble where it was trapped for days along.

The official who rescued the cat was appreciated by netizens as well as the animal itself. Soon after the video from the rescue hit social media, a picture of how the cat refused to go away from the rescuer and stay along with the man who rescued it surfaced online.

I’d like to adopt the cat and his rescuer! 🙌❤️ — USCtrackmom (@spiritfingers74) February 16, 2023

I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer's side.



The rescuer's name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz - "rubble" in Turkish.



May they have a happy life together!



📷- jcacs_1/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztgbZbAHyT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

FIFA 2022: Footballers adopted stray cats from Qatar

Dave the cat found a new home during the FIFA season hosted by Qatar. As the stray cat caught the attention of Engalnd footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones, they decided to adopt it and keep Dave with them permanently.

Dave the cat is being cared for by the Qatar Animal Welfare Society who have been paid around £2,000 by players to be microchipped and vaccinated.



He will be tested in 3 months, before being flown to England, where Kyle Walker and John Stones will decide who has him permanently. pic.twitter.com/ZnBlUItRAb — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) December 11, 2022

When Frontier Airlines asked people to 'Adopt stray kittens'

In a gentle gesture of care and concern towards stray kittens, an airline company from the US, Frontier Airlines, synced with the motto "Don't shop, please adopt" and offered people adopting stray kittens (mentioned by the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas) with flight vouchers.