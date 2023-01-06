Frontier Airlines offers flight vouchers to those who 'Adopt stray kittens'

Frontier Airlines offers free flight vouchers to those who 'Adopt stray kittens' |

Stray animals thrive for protection and care, and most animal lovers and activists look forward find them a safe shelter. In a gentle gesture of care and concern, the U.S. based airline company took to share a message about animal adoption. In sync with the motto "Don't shop, please adopt," Frontier Airlines promised people adopting the stray kittens (mentioned by the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas) to be gifted with flight vouchers.

This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier. 💚🐱 @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/kbmud6RcZt — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) December 28, 2022

Three kittens namely Frontier, Delta and Spirit are in search for their hooman. The airlines seeks to thank the person who would become the caretaker of the young cats in a purr-fect way. They have promised to donate flight vouchers to the them. As one of the stray kitten was called "Frontier," the airlines announced to offer two additional vouches to the person who adopts it.

The airlines tweeted sharing the images of the trio for adoption and wrote, "This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier. 💚🐱 (sic)"

Adding details about adoption Animal Foundation said, "these little kittens are going to be with their mom until they reach 1.5 lbs in weight and are cleared by our medical team. This is usually around 6 weeks of age, we think these guys are at 1-2 weeks currently."

Hi, these little kittens are going to be with their mom until they reach 1.5 lbs in weight and are cleared by our medical team. This is usually around 6 weeks of age, we think these guys are at 1-2 weeks currently. We will post them on our adoptions page when they are ready. — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) December 30, 2022