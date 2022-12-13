Watch: Hyderabad police save kitten's life in viral video | Twitter

Apart from entertaining reels and trendy viral videos, social media is also a platform where acts of kindness surface. Days after we saw a cop from Madhya Pradesh assist a specially abled man cross a bridge, yet another priceless act displayed by police has caught the attention of the internet.

A video shared by a photo journalist showed Telangana police posted in Hyderabad city provide emergency medical care to a kitten who was struggling for life. The video shows two cops caring the young cat. They supply some water to the animal and then slowly pat it. The tweeted footage suggested that the cops provided timely CPR and saved the kitten's life.

The cop who was seen actively involved in saving the kitten's life with immediate care was identified as A. Shiva Kumar, a Station House Officer at Moghalpura, Hyderabad. Kumar was assisted with his team member who provided support in holding the little cat.

