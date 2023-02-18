WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer

WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble from quake hit Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer | screengrab- Twitter

The Turkish disaster management agency said that so far 39,672 persons in Turkey have lost their lives after, what is being dubbed as deadliest earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, hit the country, reported Al Jazeera. The death toll is expected to rise as the rescue operations continue.

Rescue workers have been tirelessly working to save as many lives as possible. They have also been finding pets under the rubble and rescuing them. A video has surfaced online showing a rescued cat in Turkey who refuses to leave rescuer and showing that it has formed a close bond with its rescuers.

The cat has been following him wherever he go and was also seen on a rescuer's shoulder. Netizens reacted to the video and have suggested that the cat may still be traumatized by the earthquake and is seeking comfort and safety from its rescue.

WATCH:

The cat saved by search and rescue teams in Turkey won’t leave their side 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qvC7kHIHD4 — Soulseeds (@Soulseedzforall) February 15, 2023

The small video was initially shared on Reddit by user @u/tinyblackberry but has also gone viral on Twitter. It has received over 48K on Twitter and several comments.

