e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer

WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer

Netizens have suggested that the cat may still be traumatized by the earthquake and is seeking comfort and safety from its rescue

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble from quake hit Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer | screengrab- Twitter
Follow us on

The Turkish disaster management agency said that so far 39,672 persons in Turkey have lost their lives after, what is being dubbed as deadliest earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, hit the country, reported Al Jazeera. The death toll is expected to rise as the rescue operations continue.

Rescue workers have been tirelessly working to save as many lives as possible. They have also been finding pets under the rubble and rescuing them. A video has surfaced online showing a rescued cat in Turkey who refuses to leave rescuer and showing that it has formed a close bond with its rescuers.

The cat has been following him wherever he go and was also seen on a rescuer's shoulder. Netizens reacted to the video and have suggested that the cat may still be traumatized by the earthquake and is seeking comfort and safety from its rescue.

WATCH:

The small video was initially shared on Reddit by user @u/tinyblackberry but has also gone viral on Twitter. It has received over 48K on Twitter and several comments.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the video below:

"Poor buddy is probably terrified still and latching onto the sense of safety and security of staying with the rescuers," one more user commented. "He's so appreciated! Fireman got himself a best friend," another user wrote.

Read Also
WATCH: BTS fan dances to SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; netizens say, ‘Better than original’
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer

WATCH: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey; refuses to leave rescuer

WATCH: BTS fan dances to SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; netizens say, ‘Better than original’

WATCH: BTS fan dances to SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; netizens say, ‘Better than original’

WATCH: Minnie Mouse dresses in a lehenga and dances to 'Tum Tum'

WATCH: Minnie Mouse dresses in a lehenga and dances to 'Tum Tum'

WATCH: Kili Paul steals away Neema's phone, teases her with 'Calm Down' dance moves in viral...

WATCH: Kili Paul steals away Neema's phone, teases her with 'Calm Down' dance moves in viral...

Dance teacher shakes a leg with his students during school annual day, viral video wins praise on...

Dance teacher shakes a leg with his students during school annual day, viral video wins praise on...