WATCH: BTS fan dances to SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; netizens say, ‘Better than original’

BTS fan dances to SRK’s 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' | screengrab- Instagram

We all are well-versed with the popularity of South Korean boyband BTS. The K-pop band dancing’ to popular Hindi songs have taken over the Internet. A recent video has gone viral on the internet which shows the fan group of the band shaking a leg to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the movie 'Pathaan'.

The video starts with the caption, “The synchronisation tho.” The synchronization of the dance steps is a treat to watch.

WATCH:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.9 million views and received several likes and comments.

Read the comments of the Instagram users below:

One more Instagram user wrote, “I never get tired watching BTS dance!!!! They all can dance!!! They are all just natural, good looking young men. With talent & charisma. I am biased, but that’s cuz I’ve watched them grow & achieve so much. Even their individuality is amazing to watch. Forever BTS,” and “Better than the original choreography,” posted another Instagram user.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)