WATCH: Minnie Mouse dresses in a lehenga and dances to 'Tum Tum'

Minnie Mouse dressed in a Lehenga and dancing to 'Tum Tum' | screengrab

Everyday we come across entertaining videos on social media and recently, a video of a woman donning a heavy lehenga with a mini mouse costume has gone viral.

The video was shared by Instagram page @imjustbesti and originally uploaded on TikTok by @saicreativecreations. The video begins to show a woman wearing a lehenga and mini mouse costume head, gloves, and shoes. She can be seen entering a hall and dancing to the viral Tamil song Tum Tum. Many people behind her are walking with placards in their hands.

Watch the video below:

Since the time, the video has been posted, it has been viewed by more than three lakh people. The clip also has close to 10,780 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An Instagram user commented, "Mickey better be wearing his best sherwani." Another person added, "Minnie Mouse has turned into Minakshi mouse." "Looks more like Meena Mausi than Minnie Mouse," said a third.

