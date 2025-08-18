'Paseena Parantha': Viral Video Shows Street Food Vendor Using Most Unhygienic Way Of Making Giant Parantha; Netizens Slam | X @ByRakeshSimha

Parantha is one of the favourite staples of Indians across the country, but this viral video on social media today is ruining the delightful experience. The video shows a street food vendor, unidentified from where in India, making a giant paratha, but in the most unhygienic way. The social media users have termed it as 'Paseena Parantha' as the man can be seen using his sweaty hands to make the paratha dough. Netizens sickened by the visuals are protesting against him in the comments section.

Netizens Call It 'Paseena Parantha';

It's not the name of the dish but the way it is being made; netizens have termed it 'Paseena Parantha,' referring to the amount of body contact that the street vendor is making with the paratha dough. He circles the dough around to make a giant paratha, but as the dough gets bigger, the body contact increases, and he uses his whole hands, which appear to be sweaty, to carry the dough and carefully places it in the frying pan below.

Watch Video:

Paseena Parantha: Just one of the many reasons why you should eat at home. pic.twitter.com/lMtpdTrrg2 — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 17, 2025

Netizens Reaction:

The video was posted by @ByRakeshSimha on X. The caption of the video reads, "Paseena Parantha: Just one of the many reasons why you should eat at home." One user commented, "I would call it bimari parantha."

I would call it bimari parantha — saurabh 🇮🇳 (@VermajikeTweets) August 18, 2025

Another user commented, "True but People are addicted to paseena in parantha, urine in Paani puri…no one even cares…"

True but People are addicted to paseena in paratha, urine in Paani puri…no one even cares… — only संयम (@Rajesh78599748) August 18, 2025

Another user commented, "And that exactly (paseena) is the reason why outside food tests better to most!"

And that exactly (paseena) is the reason why outside food tests better to most ! — Dakshesh Shah (@sabsalamat) August 18, 2025

One user commented, "Just waayyyy toooo much touching, all that body contact preparing the food."

Just waayyyy toooo much touching, all that body contact preparing the food. — Born Warrior Feminist Anti racist & sexist VSTMMJ (@VSTMMJJ) August 18, 2025

