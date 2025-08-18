'India Is Not Always About Slums And Trash...': Foreign Tourist Amazed On Spotting Clean And Not Overcrowded Place; Netizens Say It Looks Like Cybercity In Gurugram | X @RadioGenoa

A viral video on social media shows a trash-free, clean, and not-so-overcrowded place in India, shown by a foreign tourist in his vlog. The tourist is seemingly amazed by spotting such a clean and undercrowded place in the country, which is known for overcrowded tourist places. The foreign tourist said that India is not always about slums and trash, and showed off the place he was at. Netizens are claiming that the place looks like a cybercity in Gurugram.

The 25-second video was reshared on Reddit and has been surfacing on other social media platforms since then. The video shows a foreign tourist vlogging and recording himself at a location that looks like a mall. In his video, he said, "India is not always slums and trash and overpopulation, sometimes it has places like this. You just gotta know where to go."

Watch Video:

The India they don't show you. Nothing to do with Pakistan and Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/EG2VRDmSF0 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 17, 2025

The vlogger, while praising the location, further added, "This is so nice, bro, look at a Nike outlet store, an Apple store, and no trash, no overcrowded bro." He added, "This is the India that they don't show you about, bro. The propaganda and lies won't tell you about this."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "very small percentage of the country is like that, so it makes sense not to generalize based on it makes much more sense to generalize based on what is common."

Another user commented, "I’ve been to that mall. It’s guarded by uniformed men with guns, you have to go through a metal detector and a body search ( separate lines for men and women) and show ID to get in."

I’ve been to that mall. It’s guarded by uniformed men with guns, you have to go through a metal detector and a body search ( separate lines for men and women) and show ID to get in. — Pat ❌ (@blythesylph) August 17, 2025

Netizens are also claiming that this location is a cybercity in Gurugram.

The real india, they will never show you 🇮🇳



Bro is on a mission pic.twitter.com/oBjA2ZQTbi — World of Facts (@factostats) August 17, 2025

The foreign tourist is known for sch videos of India. In another viral video he shows beauty of a tourist place in India.