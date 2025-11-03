'How Did It Reach There?': Netizens React To Video Of Himalayan Brown Bear's Head Stuck In Tin Canister In Siachen

An old rescue video of a Himalayan brown bear in Siachen by the Indian Army has resurfaced on social media. In the video, soldiers rescue a bear that had trapped its head in a tin canister.

Posting the video on X, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, "What a beautiful video. Indian Army soldiers saving the life of a Himalayan brown bear in Siachen. Amazing work." He used two salute emojis in the post.

The post garnered widespread reactions from social media users. Some users praised the Indian Army for rescuing the animal in such adverse conditions, while others raised questions about how the bear became trapped in the tin canister.

Responding to the post, Susanta Nanda, a retired IFS officer, expressed views contrary to Parveen Kaswan's and said, "Tin cans as garbage. Definitely not beautiful... Even Siachen bears our footprints now."

Another user named Kiku questioned, "How did the bear get that can?"

How did the bear get that can — Kiku (@Kiku_1993) November 3, 2025

Oh f*uck... Siachen is not a tourist spot with floating population and the metal canister which has to be a part of their food supplies of the Army....



discipline is a major part of defense personal and this a pathetic job by the army in disposal of such dangerous items.... — Josh T K (@joshutk16) November 3, 2025

Echoing a similar view, another user wrote, "Why was that rubbish left in an eco-sensitive place? Not here to criticise but to find solutions so that this never happens again."

Another user noted that Siachen is not a tourist spot with a floating population.Criticising the Army, the user said, "The metal canister has to be part of the Army's food supplies... Discipline is a major part of defence personnel, and this is a pathetic job by the Army in the disposal of such dangerous items."

A beautiful gesture by Indian army..Army personal everyday saving lives whatever situation in font of him,every soldier is full of courage,simplicity and dedication. If you see that condition is very critical and temperature is under minus circumstances but all comfort sidelines. — Raghvendra Tomar (@soldiersam1574) November 3, 2025

However, some users praised the Army for saving the bear's life. "A beautiful gesture by the Indian Army. Army personnel save lives every day, whatever the situation in front of them. Every soldier is full of courage, simplicity and dedication. If you see that condition, it is very critical, and the temperature is sub-zero, but all comfort is sidelined," a user commented.

The incident reportedly took place in November last year.