Security Abducts Korean Woman For Showing Peace Sign In Turkey, 'It's Forbidden Here,' Officials Say; Video Viral

Each country has its laws and regulations, and tourists have to adhere to all those whenever they decide to visit or switch locations. A Korean woman recently learned a new regulation on her visit to Turkey. She was abducted by security personnel when she was vlogging at a tourist place. The woman was showing a peace sign in the video in which she was recording herself, quickly she was quickly abducted by the security guards for doing so.

The woman vlogger was on her visit to a tourist place in Turkey. When she was vlogging and recording herself, she showed a peace sign, popular among youths as a selfie pose. Soon, she was abducted by the security personnel, they asked her not to show that sign. The confused woman did not understand what they were saying at first. She asked the security guard again.

The security guards told the woman that the peace sign is forbidden in Turkey. The woman clarifies that she is just recording a video, on which one of the security guards said, "I understand, but this is forbidden." The confused woman thinks that recording video here is forbidden. Another security guard then calmly explains to her that showing peace sign is forbidden. He said, "In your culture, it may be a peace sign but unfortunately in Turkey its raised about the terrorism.

The video is going viral on social media. One user commented, "All 3 of them were very respectful and caring so much appreciated for that, glad they teached her."

While another user commnted, "They were respectful, the girl was respectful, thats how people should talk every time."

One user commented, "I’m glad they were kind about it. That was handled very very beautifully by them. No aggression from either side."