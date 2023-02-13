WATCH: Unbelievable! Makeup artist transforms herself into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan look

screengrab- Instagram- stuck.in.a.paradise

After a span of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan is back with his action thriller film, Pathaan. From SRK's killer look to its groovy songs and everything about the movie has taken the internet by storm. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the Internet and receiving huge appreciation from netizens. In the video, it can be seen that a makeup artist transforms herself into King Khan’s look from the film which looks almost similar. It becomes difficult to believe looking at the skills of the artist.

The Instagram video by a Canada-based makeup artist Dikshita Jindal shows how she transforms into Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan with the help of contouring, highlighting and other makeup techniques while she lip-syncs to the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the film Pathaan.

She captioned the video as, "Jhoome Jo #Pathaan. Makeup transformation into the Pathaan look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing. Your love and support means a lot."

She shared the video on his Instagram account- stuck.in.a.paradise and since being shared, the video got 784,195 likes and received many comments.

Read their comments below:

