Watch: Elderly woman defies age, performs daredevil stunt

Adventures like rock climbing, rope cycling, paragliding, sky diving are thrilling to most of us and we love to do them but an elderly woman was seen in a lookout for a similar adrenaline rush. She is defying all age related perceptions that we have in our minds. We feel that as we age, we become restrictive to what we can do. A 67-year-old woman was seen doing the rope cycling like a pro and the video of the same went viral.

The video was shared online by an Instagram user Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200). It shows the elderly woman, clad in a saree, effortlessly doing the daredevil stunt that is riding the rope cycle.

The video caption translates to, “I’m not afraid son, I’ll ride the cycle. You just come with me. At the age of 67, that mother came to us to fulfill her wish. We fulfilled it.”

Watch the video here:

Videos of elderly people doing extra ordinary feats keep surfacing online and this video is an addition to those video.