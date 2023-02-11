e-Paper Get App
WATCH: A guy singing 'Teri Deewani' for Kerala Police while they were on night duty

Kerala police much needed relaxation break

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
While almost every profession has definite shift timings, this doesn't apply for the Indian police forces. While in between their duties, if they get a few minutes in which they can get some entertainment that serves as a ultimate mood elevator.

One similar thing happened with the Kerala Police. A video was shared by the Kerala Police on their offical Twitter account in which a guy can be seen singing Kailash Kher's famous song 'Teri Deewani' besides a police vehicle and a police man standing next to him.

The guy in the video is Kunhanian Sudev (Sudev K), whose Twitter bio reads as being a vocalist and a violinist. He has also mentioned of him being the founder of a band KL93TheBand.

He was seen entertaining the Kerala Police who were on night duty in the town of Kozhikode on Feb 10.

Watch the video below:

Anyone else who wish to showcase their singing talent in front of Kerala Police should definitely, try their hand at it; thus giving them the much needed relaxation.

