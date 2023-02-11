WATCH: A guy singing 'Teri Deewani' for Kerala Police while they were on night duty

While almost every profession has definite shift timings, this doesn't apply for the Indian police forces. While in between their duties, if they get a few minutes in which they can get some entertainment that serves as a ultimate mood elevator.

One similar thing happened with the Kerala Police. A video was shared by the Kerala Police on their offical Twitter account in which a guy can be seen singing Kailash Kher's famous song 'Teri Deewani' besides a police vehicle and a police man standing next to him.

The guy in the video is Kunhanian Sudev (Sudev K), whose Twitter bio reads as being a vocalist and a violinist. He has also mentioned of him being the founder of a band KL93TheBand.

He was seen entertaining the Kerala Police who were on night duty in the town of Kozhikode on Feb 10.

Anyone else who wish to showcase their singing talent in front of Kerala Police should definitely, try their hand at it; thus giving them the much needed relaxation.

