Man tweets & asks help saying he is stuck in space, Mumbai Police responds

Man tweets & asks help saying he is stuck in space, Mumbai Traffic Police responds |

Mumbai: A Twitter user on Monday tagged the Mumbai Police and reported to them that he was stuck in space. Well, of course it was a pun intended post, but the charm of this was that the authorities have responded to the post joining-in on the fun.

In the post, a user by the name @BMSKhan shared a post wherein a person dressed as an astronaut is seen standing on the moon. In the background there's a planet as well.

The MTP responded to the post and said that it was not under their jurisdiction but they were glad that the person trusted them 'to the moon and back'.

The tweet read, "This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back. :)."

The Mumbai police is know for its witty posts and sometimes replies too. This makes things a wee-bit fun amidst all the serious matter the authorities have to look into day in and day out.

