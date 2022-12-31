'No Margarita on Mumbai’s Marg': Police takes witty route against drunk driving on New Year's Eve

On the New Year Eve, the Mumbai police appealed to the citizens for safe celebrations by tweeting thoughtful posts laced with wit and humour.

They cautioned the people against drunk driving while releasing the data that 60 people were fined for the offence between Thursday and Friday when 8,690 drivers were checked.

One of the quirky tweets read, “Moh for Mojito? Better not drive!”. It further said that mixing alcohol with driving can lead to a dangerous 'cocktail'.

The second in the series read, “Long drives after a LIIT party? Not a lit idea”. It warned that those found driving in an inebriated state may have to spend long nights behind 'bars’. Similarly, the third post read, “No Margarita on Mumbai’s Marg.”

Another post talked about road accidents, saying, “Keep your cosmopolitan city accident-free’. It urged people not to drive after consuming alcohol. “If you are seeing multipli’city’, you are not fit to drive,” read the tweet.

The last post was an intimation to the motorists on how to not start their New Year with a ‘challan’. It said, ‘Gin and Tonic is toxic for the road’, while also adding that, “Don’t be’gin’ the New Year with a challan or worse.”

As per the official data, more than 150 were killed in road accidents till June this year. In the year 2019, the figure was 233, and in 2021, it was 202 people.