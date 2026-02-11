 US President Donald Trump To Host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu At White House As Energy, Deregulation Take Center Stage
US President Trump will host Israeli PM Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday for a bilateral meeting, focusing on US-Israel ties. The week highlights energy and deregulation, including a coal promotion event, rollback of a 2009 EPA climate ruling, and savings for vehicle owners. Trump and Melania will visit Fort Bragg Friday to meet military families.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting, the White House said.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the visit at the daily briefing. “Tomorrow, here at the White House, the president will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting,” she said.

Leavitt said the rest of the week will focus on “energy and deregulation.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump will hold an event in the East Room to promote coal. “Tomorrow afternoon, the president will hold an event in the East Room to tout clean, beautiful coal as America's most reliable and affordable energy source, especially during periods of peak demand,” she said.

She said Trump will argue that coal is “keeping the lights on in our country” and “driving down the cost of electricity across the country as well.”

On Thursday, Trump will appear with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. “Additionally, on Thursday, President Trump will be joined by Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalize the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding,” Leavitt said.

She called it “the largest deregulatory action in American history.” She said it would “save the American people $1.3 trillion in crushing regulations.”

Leavitt said “the bulk of the savings will stem from reduced costs for new vehicles.” She cited projected “average per vehicle savings of more than $2,400 for popular light duty cars, SUVs and trucks.”

“This is just one more way this administration is working to make life more affordable for everyday Americans,” she said.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday. “Finally, on Friday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Fort Bragg in the great state of North Carolina to meet with military families and the heroic members of our special forces who carried out the successful Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela and helped bring narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro to justice,” Leavitt said.

The briefing began with Leavitt addressing what she called a “heartbreaking situation” involving Savannah Guthrie’s mother. She said Trump had reviewed “newly released surveillance footage” and urged the public to assist investigators.

“The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI,” she said.

The 2009 endangerment finding cited by Leavitt is the legal basis for several federal climate rules. Its rollback would mark a major shift in US environmental policy.

Netanyahu’s visit comes as US-Israel ties remain central to Washington’s Middle East policy. White House bilateral meetings often focus on regional security and defense cooperation.

