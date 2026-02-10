'You Can No Longer Trust Anything You See on Social Media': Viral Deepfake AI Video Featuring Taylor Swift, Ranveer Singh, & Donald Trump Sparks Alarm

Content shared on social media is increasingly AI-generated, and a new video warning users of the hazards of AI has now gone viral. This video features popular celebrities like Taylow Swift, Ranveer Singh in his Dhruandhar avatar, Vijay Mallya, and even US President Donald Trump. While the video looks eerily real, it is an AI-generated video, serving as a stark reminder of the blurring lines between reality and artificial fabrication.

The AI-generated video created and shared by popular YouTuber Ishan Sharma is rapidly gaining attention online. The 23-second clip, posted on X is sparking discussions about the dangers of deepfake technology. In the video, which Sharma claims is entirely produced by AI, he demonstrates how easily one's appearance, age, gender, and voice can be manipulated without detection.

"Hi everyone, this is just a reminder that you can no longer trust anything you see on social media," the video begins, with Sharma completely morphing seamlessly into AI-generated versions of global celebrities and figures. These include pop icon Taylor Swift, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, US President Donald Trump, and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The transformations highlight the video's core message: "The creators you follow, the images you see, the videos that you watch might not be real."

As the AI-altered figures continue speaking, the script emphasises the deceptive power of the technology, "I can change my face, my age, my gender, and even my voice without you knowing it. In fact, I'm not even recording this video right now. It's all AI." The video ends with a call to action, "Stay aware and send this video to a friend."

Sharma, a 23-year-old content creator, captioned the post, "We are soo cooked! Stay aware and let everyone know."

Reactions to the video have been mixed but intense. Some users expressed alarm at the implications, with one commenting, "This is a perfect example of how AI can be used to spread false information, hate, and spam. AI isn’t the problem. Misuse is."

It's getting scary and wild. Wonder what will be the steps taken to identify the fakes from real in future — SilenceAtSlip (@silenceatslip) February 10, 2026

The video taps into growing global anxieties about deepfakes, especially as AI tools like face-swapping software and voice synthesis become more sophisticated and accessible. Experts in digital ethics have long warned that such content could exacerbate misinformation, influence elections, or enable scams.

In India, where social media plays a pivotal role in public discourse, this demonstration arrives amid ongoing debates about regulating AI to prevent abuse.

As the video continues to spread, it serves as both an innovative showcase of AI's potential and a cautionary tale. Sharma's message is clear - in an AI-driven world, skepticism is the new necessity.