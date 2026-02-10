 Chhattisgarh Signs MoU With STPI To Set Up Tech, Startup Centres
The Chhattisgarh government signed an MoU with Software Technology Parks of India to establish a Centre of Entrepreneurship and an Electronics System Design and Development centre. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the initiative will promote start-ups, innovation and IT jobs. The ESDD centre will support 30–40 hardware start-ups and MSMEs annually.

The Chhattisgarh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Tuesday to establish a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) centre in the state, officials said.

The state's Department of Electronics and Information Technology signed the MoU with STPI in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at his official residence, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said Chhattisgarh, which is rich in natural resources, aims to build a distinct identity in knowledge, technology and innovation as well.

The state is steadily moving towards becoming a leader in Information Technology, IT-enabled services (ITES) and emerging technology-based industries, supported by modern infrastructure, effective e-governance and investor-friendly policies, he said.

The chief minister said that the initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship among the youth and provide world-class opportunities in IT and ITES within the state.

The CoE will encourage innovation and start-ups in four key areas — artificial intelligence, forest and medicinal-product-based med-tech, smart city solutions and smart agriculture, he said.

Sai said a state-of-the-art ESDD centre will support around 30 to 40 hardware start-ups and MSMEs every year by providing facilities for product design, prototyping, skill development and capacity building.

The initiative will offer incubation, mentorship, funding support and access to advanced laboratories within the state, helping curb the migration of skilled youth to bigger cities while boosting local employment and entrepreneurship, he said.

He noted that the STPI's experience, with 68 centres and 24 sector-specific centres of entrepreneurship across the country, will significantly strengthen Chhattisgarh's start-up and innovation ecosystem.

The agreement will prove to be a milestone in the state's economic growth, and give Chhattisgarh a new identity on the national map in digital innovation, technological entrepreneurship and start-ups, the chief minister added.

Principal Secretary to the CM Subodh Kumar Singh, Electronics and IT Department Secretary Ankit Anand, STPI Director Ravi Verma and other officials were present.

