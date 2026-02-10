 Taskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTaskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt

Taskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt

The government has set up a task force under the Multi-Agency Centre to monitor darknet platforms and cryptocurrency use linked to narco-trafficking. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the move aims to improve inter-agency coordination, track drug networks, analyse smuggling trends and strengthen action against cross-border and inter-state drug trafficking.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Taskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt | Representative Image

The Government has set up a task force on darknet and cryptocurrency under the multi-agency centre (MAC) to monitor platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written response, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Government has taken various steps for inter-agency coordination between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), state anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) and border guarding forces to curb cross-border and inter-state drug smuggling.

Read Also
Best Crypto Presale For 100x Gains Is DeepSnitch AI Beating Blockchain FX And Subbd As Steak 'n...
article-image

Listing out the steps, Rai said the task force has been set up under the MAC mechanism with a focus on monitoring platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, sharing of inputs on drug smuggling amongst agencies/MAC members, interception of drug networks, continuous capturing of trends, modus operandi and nodes with regular database updates and review of related rules and laws.

In addition, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has also been set up at the central and state levels to oversee significant drug seizure investigations.

FPJ Shorts
Sattva Group Enters Mumbai Redevelopment Race: 6 MMR Projects, ₹11,000 Crore Revenue Potential, 2,500 Rehab Homes Target By 2032
Sattva Group Enters Mumbai Redevelopment Race: 6 MMR Projects, ₹11,000 Crore Revenue Potential, 2,500 Rehab Homes Target By 2032
'You Can No Longer Trust Anything You See on Social Media': Viral Deepfake AI Video Featuring Taylor Swift, Ranveer Singh, & Donald Trump Sparks Alarm
'You Can No Longer Trust Anything You See on Social Media': Viral Deepfake AI Video Featuring Taylor Swift, Ranveer Singh, & Donald Trump Sparks Alarm
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
KCC Rules Set For Major Overhaul, Will New RBI Norms Change Farm Credit Access & Loan Limits Soon? Details Inside
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support

"NCB collaborates with other agencies like Navy, Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and State ANTFs to carry out joint anti-drug operations," he said.

Rai said a centralised digital database, namely National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN), developed by the NCB in collaboration with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), has also been established to combat the drug menace.

"The NIDAAN portal integrates data of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) offenders arrested by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies across the country, including information such as identity details, photographs, fingerprints, case particulars and court-related information. NIDAAN picks its data from all India E Prisons and the database of NCB," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Can No Longer Trust Anything You See on Social Media': Viral Deepfake AI Video Featuring Taylor...
'You Can No Longer Trust Anything You See on Social Media': Viral Deepfake AI Video Featuring Taylor...
Taskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt
Taskforce Setup On Dark Net, Crypto To Monitor Illegal Narco Trafficking: Govt
Chhattisgarh Signs MoU With STPI To Set Up Tech, Startup Centres
Chhattisgarh Signs MoU With STPI To Set Up Tech, Startup Centres
Hyderabad Techie Arrested For Night Burglaries; Gold & Silver Recovered
Hyderabad Techie Arrested For Night Burglaries; Gold & Silver Recovered
5 Times The ChatGPT AI Caricature Viral Trend Went Horribly Wrong
5 Times The ChatGPT AI Caricature Viral Trend Went Horribly Wrong