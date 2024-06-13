Singapore Summer Livened Up By National Heritage Board Events And Programmes

Kathakali workshop in Singapore | Indian Heritage Centre

The National Heritage Board of Singapore has lined up a series of summer events and programmes that draw upon the cultural diversity of the island nation. They range from a travelling exhibition on the iconic garment Kebaya to a workshop on the Indian classical dance form Kathakali, with many other fun activities in between.

June/July 2024 highlights

● Monumental Hunt in the Civic District



Venue: City Hall MRT Exit B



Date: June 15, 2024



Time: 9.30am-12pm



Fees: From SGD 50 per participant



Registration and programme details: https://tribe-tours.com/product/monumental-hunt-civic-district/



Set off on a fun-filled puzzle hunt in the Civic District! Inspired by escape rooms and treasure hunts, participants go on an immersive outdoor expedition featuring nine National Monuments in the area.

Facilitated and guided by a game master, get ready to put on your thinking caps to decode the puzzles and discover fascinating facts about these historic buildings and sites along the way.

Note: This Monumental Hunt will be recurring and will usually take place every 3rd Saturday of the month. Participants are encouraged to check the website regularly for the confirmed dates.

Monumental Hunt. | PSM

● Love, Kebaya



Venue: IMM & Bugis Junction



Dates: 8-14 July, 2024 (IMM); 22-28 July, 2024 (Bugis Junction)



Time: 10am-10pm daily



Love, Kebaya is a travelling exhibition that takes you on a journey to discover the iconic kebaya, its significance to the South-East Asia region’s shared cultural identity and living heritage, and the multination nomination of kebaya by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand for inscription onto the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

Love, Kebaya exhibition | National Heritage Board

Programmes by the Indian Heritage Centre

● Katha & Kali – Interactive in special exhibition



Venue: Indian Heritage Centre



Date: On till 15 September 2024



Fee: Free; for more information, please visit https://indianheritage.gov.sg



Step into the world of Kathakali at our digital interactive exhibition. Discover the different characters that are commonly found in a Kathakali performance; learn a mudra or hand gesture demonstrated by these characters; transform into your favourite Kathakali character; snap a picture of yourself and send the saved image to your email! Post your picture on your social media account and tag @Indianheritage_sg!

Kathakali workshop in costume | Indian Heritage Centre

● Ente Veedu, My Home: Malayalees in Singapore



Venue: Indian Heritage Centre



Dates: On till 15 September 2024



Time: 10am-6pm



Fee: Free admission for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents; for more information, visit https://indianheritage.gov.sg



The Indian Heritage Centre’s sixth special exhibition and third community co-curated exhibition celebrates the Singapore Malayalee community.

The tangible and intangible aspects of the rich history and heritage of the Malayalees are showcased through a display of artefacts and stories, along with a variety of programmes offered in collaboration with the community.



Ente Veedu, My Home: Malayalees in Singapore | Indian Heritage Centre

● Young explorer Special Exhibition guide on SMARTIFY



Venue: Indian Heritage Centre



Date: On till 15 September 2024



Fee: Free; for more information, visit https://indianheritage.gov.sg



Empower your child’s cultural journey with the Indian Heritage Centre’s child-friendly exhibition guide for the special exhibition Ente Veedu, My Home: Malayalees in Singapore.

This guide is designed to make cultural exploration accessible and engaging for young learners and an enriching experience for families. Download the SMARTIFY app and embark on an enriching adventure in Malayalee heritage together.

Children’s Season at the Indian Heritage Centre | Indian Heritage Centre

Programmes by the Malay Heritage Centre

● My First Wayang Kulit Show Online game – accessible anytime for free, at https://go.gov.sg/myfirstwayangkulitshow

Explore the wonders of wayang kulit together with Laila in this interactive online game.

Get a chance to be a little dalang (puppeteer), put up your first Ramayana performance and learn what goes on behind the screen in a wayang kulit show.

● I am a Little Jewellery Designer Online game – accessible anytime for free, at https://go.gov.sg/littlejewellerydesigner

Did you know that a diamond village called “Kampong Intan” used to exist in Singapore?

It was bustling with diamond traders and jewellery designers! Join Laila and Oreo in this interactive video game where you can harvest your own intan (diamond), polish it and set it in a beautiful piece of jewellery. Your creation will also be available for download as an image file to keep forever.

Paint by Numbers, one of the summer activities. | Malay Heritage Centre

Changi Chapel and Museum

Address: 1000 Upper Changi Road North, Singapore 507707; Tel: 6242 6033

Website: www.changichapelmuseum.gov.sg



Opening hours: 9.30am-5.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed every Monday except public holidays; last admission at 5pm



Admission: Free for citizens and permanent residents



The Changi Chapel and Museum tells the story of the prisoners of war and civilians interned in Changi prison camp during the Japanese Occupation. Managed by the National Museum of Singapore, the Changi Museum was revamped and reopened in May 2021.

The revamped museum features new content and artefacts, including stories and personal objects collected from families of former internees, presented in an intimate and engaging format.



Changi Chapel and Museum | Changi Chapel and Museum

Reflections at Bukit Chandu

Address: 31-K Pepys Road, Singapore 118458; Tel: 6250 6675



Website: www.bukitchandu.gov.sg



Opening hours: 9.30am-5pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed every Monday except public holidays; last admission at 4.30pm



Admission: Free for citizens and permanent residents



Reflections at Bukit Chandu is a World War II interpretative centre that commemorates the battle of Pasir Panjang and the men of the Malay Regiment who fought in it, as well as the history of Bukit Chandu itself.

Housed in a bungalow that is closely connected to the site’s history, the interpretative centre uses immersive experiences and contextual artefacts to present a multi-faceted look at Bukit Chandu and Pasir Panjang.

Reflections at Bukit Chandu. | Reflections at Bukit Chandu

