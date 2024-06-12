The Orange Royal: The Aston Martin DBX707

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 12, 2024
The Aston Martin DBX707 according to the British carmaker is sign of boldness and individuality.
The car's advanced grille design keeps heat away, allowing better output, staving away strain on the system.
The interior of the car is lathered in sheen of luxury doused in bright and vibrant shades.
The vehicle can scale a top speed of 310.6 Kmph, and can scale 1-100 km in 3.3 seconds.
The powerful engine can produce the top performance of 697 Hp and a torque of 900 Nm.
The other cars in the same segment are Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.
The Aston Martin DBX707 is priced in the range of Rs 3.82 - Rs 4.63.
Thanks For Reading!