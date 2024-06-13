'You’re Such A Hack Bro': Comedian Kunal Kamra Derides Zomato Boss Deepinder Goyal Over Guinness World Record Claim

Kunal Kamra, over the years, has developed the reputation of bluntly taking on consequential individuals both online and, well, offline as well. The comedian, who has been involved in multiple controversies, was most famously or infamously banned by airlines for heckling Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Kamra Heckles Deepinder Goyal

In a recent development, the Puducherry-based comedian, who has gotten into trouble for his posts on X, was at it again. This time, Kamra took an aim at entrepreneur and Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal. Kamra took issue with a post from Goyal in which Goyal claims to have broken the Guinness World Record.

Goyal, in a post with photographs of the event, said, "Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝s for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners."

Kamra quoted this post on X (formerly Twitter) and asked Goyal for some other numbers. Kamra asked Goyal, "Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months?"

'Can Only Talk About Biriyanis'

Kamra later also mocked Goyal for his previous comments in the past when he had announced the company making record delivery by saying, "But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day"

Delivery companies like Zomato have frequently been under the radar of scrutiny and questions regarding the working condition and remuneration of its delivery agents/partners, especially during adverse conditions like heatwaves and deluges.

On Thursday, June 13, towards the end of the day's trade, Zomato's shares had increased by 3.09 per cent or Rs 5.56, taking the price of individual shares to Rs 185.21 at 14:14 IST.