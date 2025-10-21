 Carnelian Asset Management Invests ₹100 Crore In Park Medi World For Pre-IPO Round
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Carnelian Asset Management has invested Rs 100 crore in Park Medi World, which operates a chain of hospitals under the Park brand, as part of a pre-IPO (initial public offering) round.As part of the transaction, Ajit Gupta, one of promoters of the hospital chain, sold 61,72,840 equity shares, representing 1.6 per cent of the company's stake on October 18.

The shares were sold at Rs 162 per share for a total consideration of about Rs 100 crore, Park Medi World said in a public announcement.The shares were purchased by Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund, Carnelian Bharat Amritkaal Fund -2 and Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors Pvt Ltd through a secondary transfer.

In March this year, Park Medi World had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a proposed IPO of Rs 1,260 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The company received regulatory approval for the IPO in August.

The IPO proceeds are proposed to be used for repaying debt and funding capital expenditure for developing a new hospital and expanding an existing one through its subsidiaries, Park Medicity (NCR) and Blue Heavens. A portion of the funds will also be utilised for purchasing medical equipment for the company and its subsidiaries, Blue Heavens and Ratangiri.

As of September 30, 2024, Park Medi World had an aggregate capacity of 3,000 beds, including 805 ICU beds, 63 operation theatres (OTs), and two dedicated cancer units.

Its hospital network comprises 13 multi-super specialty hospitals equipped with modern facilities and advanced medical technology to meet diverse healthcare needs. These hospitals are located across New Delhi, Ambala, Gurugram, Karnal, Panipat, Palam Vihar, Sonipat, and Faridabad in Haryana; Jaipur and Behror in Rajasthan; and Patiala and Mohali in Punjab. 

