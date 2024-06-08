'Working Towards Corrective Actions': Zomato-Owned Blinkit Responds After Raid On Its 'Unhygienic' Warehouse In Hyderabad

Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit has embroiled itself in a new trouble. Food safety officials raided Blinkit warehouse in Hyderabad on Thursday.

After the raid, Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner said that several violations were found during this time. The company has neglected basic hygiene protocols. Expired food items were also found on the site.

After the visuals of the raid surfaced online, with many users pointing out the 'poor condition' of the warehouse where edible products were stored, Blinkit has responded to the raid.

The company was quoted by the Economic Times as saying that it is “working closely with its warehouse partner and the food safety department to implement corrective actions."

Cosmetics found next to food products

According to the Food Safety Commissioner, a task force team inspected the Blinkit Warehouse in Devar Yamjal, Medchal Malkajgiri District on Friday, June 5.

The officials found the premise disorganised and in an unhygienic condition. Storage racks were filled with dust.

According to information shared on social media about the raid, there were no Fostac trainees available, and food handlers were found without headgear, gloves, and aprons. Additionally, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available, and cosmetic products were stored alongside food products.

The license of Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd did not comply with the FSS Act regarding the address on the label.

Furthermore, the license for products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods was expired, resulting in the seizure of VSR products such as suji, raw peanut butter, maida, poha, besan, and bajra worth Rs. 30,000.

Suspected infested Whole Farm ragi flour and toor dal worth Rs. 52,000 were also seized, with samples sent to the lab for testing.

"Notice will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly," the social media post further stated.