Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082

Markets Closed, But Muhurat Trading Lights Up Diwali. |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Diwali, October 21, 2025, regular stock market operations will remain suspended across major Indian exchanges, but a special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted to celebrate the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2082. This unique tradition, regarded as an auspicious start to the year, draws investors and traders alike for a symbolic entry into prosperity and growth.

Timing for Muhurat Trading 2025

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open their doors for a special one-hour trading window in the afternoon. The pre-open session will begin at 1:30 p.m., and actual Muhurat trading will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. All transactions made during this time will carry the usual settlement obligations, just like a normal trading day.

Commodity traders aren’t left behind either. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also conduct Muhurat trading during the same time window. The MCX pre-open session runs from 1:30 p.m. to 1:44 p.m., with Muhurat trading from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and client code modifications allowed until 3:00 p.m. NCDEX will follow a nearly identical schedule.

What About Trading on October 22 and 23?

The day after Diwali, October 22 (Wednesday), will see MCX closed for the morning session but operational again from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The NCDEX, however, will observe a full-day trading holiday. On October 23 (Thursday), both exchanges will resume normal trading across all segments and hours.

A Tradition Steeped in Symbolism

The tradition of Muhurat trading dates back to 1957 on the BSE and was later adopted by the NSE in 1992. Rooted in the ritual of Chopda Pujan—a ceremonial worship of account books—this one-hour session symbolizes new beginnings, financial blessings, and cultural continuity for investors across the country.