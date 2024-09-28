 Pakistan Reports Another Case Of Polio In 30-Month-Old Boy; Total Tally Climbs To 22
The National Institute of Health's regional reference laboratory for polio eradication has confirmed that wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was present in the child from the Pishin area of Balochistan.

Saturday, September 28, 2024
Representative Photo

Islamabad: Pakistan has reported another case of polio taking the tally of cases of the infection in the country to 22.

The most recent case involved a 30-month-old boy from Pishin, Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Case Confirmed

The National Institute of Health's regional reference laboratory for polio eradication has confirmed that wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was present in the child from the Pishin area of Balochistan.

"This brings the total number of reported polio cases in 2024 to 22, with Balochistan accounting for 15 of them. Sindh has recorded four cases, while KP, Punjab, and Islamabad have reported one case each," an official of the lab was citied by the publication.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, PM's Focal Person For Polio Eradication Expresses Deep Concern Over The Increasing Number Of Cases

Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of polio cases in the country, the Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, emphasised the vital role that parents have in protecting their children's health, reported Dawn.

"Each case represents a child whose life has been tragically and unnecessarily affected by polio. And the only solution is timely and repeated vaccination. Every new case is a tragic reminder that we have all failed our children. I urge all parents to take responsibility and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine to fight against polio," she said.

As per a press release, in response to the continuing outbreak, the government has revised its National Polio Eradication Emergency Operations Plan to address critical gaps in access, campaign quality, and vaccine acceptance.

To close immunity gaps and prevent the virus's spread, two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are scheduled for later this year.

Muhammad Anwarul Haq Speaks On The Need Of Maintaining High Vaccination Rates

Muhammad Anwarul Haq, the National Coordinator for the Polio Emergency Operations Centre, has stressed the necessity of maintaining high vaccination rates, Dawn reported.

"Every new case is a tragic reminder of what happens when there are gaps in immunity," he said.

"When a child misses' vaccination, the virus wins. Let's work together to protect our children and importantly to put a stop to the virus," Haq said. He urged parents to welcome polio teams into their homes to ensure the health and well-being of their children.

