 Pakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

Pakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

Lt Gen Asim Malik will be replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who was appointed as the ISI chief in 2021 by then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan: Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new DG- ISI | X | PTVNews

On Monday (September 23), news came in that Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new chief of Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence). Pakistani local media reports said that he will take over as DG- ISI, head of Pakistan's notorious Intelligence unit and assume his duties from September 30, 2024.

The announcement also holds importance for India as the ISI is long known to run anti-India campaign and enable cross border terrorism in Kashmir.

Read Also
Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme...
article-image

Who Is Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik?

Lt Gen Asim Malik is currently serving as Adjutant General in GHQ, Rawalpindi. He has previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

FPJ Shorts
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends
Milan Fashion Week Shares Glimpse Into The Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Trends
Kerala Lottery Result: September 23, 2024 - Win Win W-788 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: September 23, 2024 - Win Win W-788 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
'Immensely Grateful': Aamir Khan Expresses Gratitude As Laapataa Ladies Becomes India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Web Option Entry Begins; Check How To Apply
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Web Option Entry Begins; Check How To Apply

Lt Gen Asim has also received the Sword of Honor in his course.

Apart from this, he has also been posted as Chief Instructor NDU and Instructor Command and Staff College Quetta.

Educational Background

Lt Gen Asim is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK.

Replaces Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

Lt Gen Asim Malik will be replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who was appointed as the ISI chief in 2021 by then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Major General Asim Malik had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in October 2021 and was also appointed the army’s adjutant general, reported The Dawn.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

Pakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson & Crewmates Head Back To Earth Today After Conducting Record-Breaking...

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson & Crewmates Head Back To Earth Today After Conducting Record-Breaking...

PM Modi Meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas In New York, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Gaza

PM Modi Meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas In New York, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Gaza

Opinion: Sri Lanka's Pro-China Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Faces Economic, Political, and...

Opinion: Sri Lanka's Pro-China Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Faces Economic, Political, and...

Pakistan: 1 Policeman Killed, 4 Injured In Blast Targeted At Foreign Diplomats

Pakistan: 1 Policeman Killed, 4 Injured In Blast Targeted At Foreign Diplomats