Pakistan: Who Is New ISI Chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik?

On Monday (September 23), news came in that Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new chief of Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence). Pakistani local media reports said that he will take over as DG- ISI, head of Pakistan's notorious Intelligence unit and assume his duties from September 30, 2024.

The announcement also holds importance for India as the ISI is long known to run anti-India campaign and enable cross border terrorism in Kashmir.

Who Is Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik?

Lt Gen Asim Malik is currently serving as Adjutant General in GHQ, Rawalpindi. He has previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

Lt Gen Asim has also received the Sword of Honor in his course.

Apart from this, he has also been posted as Chief Instructor NDU and Instructor Command and Staff College Quetta.

Educational Background

Lt Gen Asim is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK.

Replaces Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

Lt Gen Asim Malik will be replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who was appointed as the ISI chief in 2021 by then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Major General Asim Malik had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in October 2021 and was also appointed the army’s adjutant general, reported The Dawn.