Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme Scandal

PTI

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court-martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

"In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," it added.

#BREAKING: Pakistan Army arrests Former ISI Chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed. Court Martial has been initiated and he has been taken into Military Custody in the Top City Case. Faiz Hameed was known to be holding negotiations with Taliban in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/2vH4kgeUxw — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2024

The alleged misuse of power

A private housing scheme in Pakistan, Top City, had levelled allegations against Hameed that he orchestrated a raid on the offices and residences of its owner.

According to the firm, Hameed allegedly communicated through a serving army man, offering to return some items seized during the raid, but retaining a significant portion of gold and cash.

This prompted the Paki Army to form an inquiry committee in April to probe the allegation of misuse of authority against Hameed.

As per reports, the Supreme Court in Pakistan, in an order in November 2023, stated that allegations of an “extremely serious nature” against Hameed “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if proven to be true.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.