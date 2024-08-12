 Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme Scandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWhy Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme Scandal

Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme Scandal

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the Army ahead of his court-martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court-martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday.

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React
'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React
NIRF Ranking 2024: Jamia Milia Islamia Among Top 3 In Universities Category For Third Consecutive Year
NIRF Ranking 2024: Jamia Milia Islamia Among Top 3 In Universities Category For Third Consecutive Year
Ankit Gupta Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Her Birthday: 'Celebrating All The Joy You Bring Into My Life'
Ankit Gupta Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Her Birthday: 'Celebrating All The Joy You Bring Into My Life'

"In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," it added.

Read Also
'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK
article-image

The alleged misuse of power

A private housing scheme in Pakistan, Top City, had levelled allegations against Hameed that he orchestrated a raid on the offices and residences of its owner. 

According to the firm, Hameed allegedly communicated through a serving army man, offering to return some items seized during the raid, but retaining a significant portion of gold and cash.

This prompted the Paki Army to form an inquiry committee in April to probe the allegation of misuse of authority against Hameed.

As per reports, the Supreme Court in Pakistan, in an order in November 2023, stated that allegations of an “extremely serious nature” against Hameed “cannot be left unattended” as they would undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions if proven to be true.

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladeshi Hindus Attacked: 3 Men Jump Into ISKCON Temple Well In Meherpur To Escape Arsonists,...

Bangladeshi Hindus Attacked: 3 Men Jump Into ISKCON Temple Well In Meherpur To Escape Arsonists,...

London Stabbing VIDEO: Brave Tea Shop Employee Kicks Knife, Saves Woman And Girl After Man Attacks &...

London Stabbing VIDEO: Brave Tea Shop Employee Kicks Knife, Saves Woman And Girl After Man Attacks &...

Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme...

Why Pakistan Army Arrested Former ISI Chief ? Faiz Hameed To Face Court Martial In Housing Scheme...

Man Plans Romantic Trip To Venice With Wife, Here's What Happens When Mother-In-Law Joins Them

Man Plans Romantic Trip To Venice With Wife, Here's What Happens When Mother-In-Law Joins Them

Palestinian PM Mahmoud Abbas visits Russia, repeats two-state solution demand

Palestinian PM Mahmoud Abbas visits Russia, repeats two-state solution demand