'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK

X

The United Kingdom's defence advisor to Pakistan, Brigadier Paul Hayhurst, faced criticism from netizens after he shared photos on X on Thursday, featuring him alongside Pakistan army personnel and yaks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighting their unique capability in high-altitude glacier terrain.

In the post, Hayhurst can be seen posing on a yak with his team and Pak army personnel, showcasing the use of yaks to resupply troops at 18,000ft in adverse weather conditions. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness this unique capability, stating, "Shukriya for hosting us & letting us meet your yaks!!"

If you need to resupply troops at 18,000ft, on a glacier, in any weather conditions, you’ll need some yaks and 74(I) Animal Transport Sqn has plenty of them! A unique capability. Shukriya for hosting us & letting us meet your yaks!!@ukinpakistan @OfficialDGISPR @UKArmyLogistics pic.twitter.com/ewFC4D4G6y — UK Defence in Pakistan (@PaulHayhurstUK) April 4, 2024

Soon after posting the photos, Indian netizens on X began trolling Hayhurst, with comments like "Donkeys on Yaks."

Some disgruntled users also criticised Pakistani officials for allegedly occupying Indian territory.

User @pkj_star commented, "Donkeys on Yaks.. saw for the first time..," while @sricon wrote, "This is Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. These frivolous acts will not be tolerated. Let elections be over..."

Others questioned the UK government's stance, with @Rahulvichaar asking, "Paul, why is your government so keen to legitimise the illegal Pakistani occupation? If this is right, then so is Russia."

Some urged PM Modi to address the issue with UK PM Rishi Sunak and take strict action against Hayhurst.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has a historical connection to the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the partition of India in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession, formally joining the Indian Union. Therefore, PoK is rightfully an integral part of India. However, this region has been under illegal occupation by Pakistan since the Pakistan Army orchestrated a tribal invasion in October 1947.