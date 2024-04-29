Singapore: Police Raid Hotels, Residences, Arrest 14 For Suspected Involvement In Vice-related Activities

Vice-related paraphernalia that seized by police during the raids. Photo courtesy: SPF |

At least 14 people, including 13 women, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the Singapore Police Force said on Sunday.

Those arrested are aged between 22 and 59. They were nabbed during raids in several hotels and residences in the Bras Basah Road, Havelock Road, Shanghai Road and Orchard Road areas.

The operation took place between April 24 and April 25, 2024. During the search, case worth SGD 40,000, mobile phones and other paraphernalia were seized.

The SPF said that a 59-year-old man, who allegedly facilitated the operation of an online vice syndicate, will be taken to court today for his involvement in the sex racket.

The 13 other, all women, are also undergoing investigation.

What happens if you’re found guilty?

As per an official SPF news release: “Under the Women’s Charter, any person who knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service, and who by providing that service does or will aid the prostitution of another person (being a woman or girl), shall be guilty of an offence, and shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years and a fine not exceeding SGD 100,000.”

“Repeat offenders shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years and a fine not exceeding SGD 100,000, in addition to any term of imprisonment or caning imposed in respect of such offence,” it added.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)