US: Louisiana Court Sentences Pedophile To 50 Years In Prison & Orders Physical Castration For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl | Twitter

Louisiana: In a historic and bizarre judgment, a pedophile man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison and will also be physically castrated for raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times in US state of Louisiana. The criminal has been identified as Glenn Sullivan Sr. from Springfield who pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape. The sentence was announced by Judge William Dykes on Monday.

In July 2022, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a young woman reported that Sullivan had raped her multiple times when she was 14. The accused also impregnated the victim by raping her multiple times. The DNA test confirmed that Sullivan was the father.

Detectives discovered that Sullivan had manipulated and threatened the victim and her family to keep the rapes secret. Men ordered to be castrated can choose chemical or surgical castration. However, Sullivan chose surgical removal of his testicles. Perrilloux praised Detective Ryan Bernard, Cascio, and the victim for their courage in coming forward.

Read Also Pakistan Cabinet approves chemical castration of rapists: Report

Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio said, “I want to say I've had three people ordered to be chemically castrated but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered." Brad Cascio also said, "Crimes like these against young people are the worst we deal with. I'll use every tool available, including physical castration, to ensure justice for the children in our community."