UK: Rishi Sunak At GG2 Leadership And Diversity Awards, Honoured For Remarkable Leadership

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was honoured with a special tribute at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards in London on Tuesday. Sunak was honoured for his leadership and commitment towards fostering diversity as the premier.
The GG2 Leadership & Diversity Awards were founded in 1999 by Asian Media Group, to shine a spotlight on Britain's most enterprising and talented black, Asian and minority ethnic high achievers.
The event was organized under the stewardship of Kalpesh and Shailesh Solankiin London on March 5. The ceremony brought together luminaries from various sectors to honour exceptional leaders contributing to diversity and excellence.
"The highlight of the evening was the special tribute extended to Rishi Sunak, the esteemed Prime Minister of England, for his remarkable leadership and commitment to fostering diversity," an official statement read.