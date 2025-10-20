 Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest Ever
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest Ever

Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest Ever

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet said the $2.3 billion world-class airport has replaced the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which was completely closed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet | X @Dr_Hunmanet_PM

Kandal: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday officially inaugurated the Techo International Airport (TIA) here, the biggest new airport in the Southeast Asian country.

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet said the $2.3 billion world-class airport has replaced the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which was completely closed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The TIA is Cambodia's biggest airport at present," he said. "I'm confident that the TIA will become a catalyst for Cambodia's economic and tourism growth, helping attract more investors and tourists."

Hun Manet said the 4F-level international airport would facilitate air travel and air cargo transport, further broadening Cambodia's connection to the region and the world.

FPJ Shorts
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Read Also
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say...
article-image

He added that the airport would become a main passenger and logistics hub in the kingdom.

According to the Prime Minister, the TIA, with a dual 4-km runway, is capable of accommodating long-haul flights and the landing of all kinds of aircraft.

Work on the airport project began in 2020, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation being the contractor.

Invested by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd, the TIA has been developed on an area of 2,600 hectares in southern Kandal and Takeo provinces, some 20 km from the capital Phnom Penh.

Read Also
US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi...
article-image

Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of Cambodia Airport Investment Corporation, the major shareholder in the TIA, said that in Phase 1, a main passenger terminal building, airfields, ancillary buildings, a general aviation and permanent VVIP Terminals, among other supporting infrastructures, had been constructed.

"It is a gateway, an economic catalyst, and a symbol of the aspirations of Cambodia," he said.

Kheav Se said the TIA is built for the future, planned in 3 phases with the design capacity of 13 million passengers for Phase 1, 30 million passengers for Phase 2 and 50 million passengers for Phase 3.

Cambodia currently has three international airports in operation. They are the TIA, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, and the Sihanouk International Airport.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Pakistan Demolishes Over 1,000 Houses In Karachi’s Afghan Camp As Crackdown On Undocumented...

Pakistan Demolishes Over 1,000 Houses In Karachi’s Afghan Camp As Crackdown On Undocumented...

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

Zoo Animals Join Halloween Festivities With Pumpkin Treats In USA, Adorable Visuals Go Viral

Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest...

Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest...