 US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi 'Loves Trump'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi 'Loves Trump'

US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi 'Loves Trump'

Reiterating his earlier stance, President Donald Trump said PM Modi had conveyed that India would not engage in the Russian oil trade.

AditiUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi 'Loves Trump' | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday, October 19, warned that India would continue to face “massive tariffs” if it persisted with the continued import of Russian oil, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would step back from the trade.

President Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, according to a report by Reuters.

Trump Claims Modi Assured Him India 'Would Not Buy Russian Oil'

Reiterating his earlier stance, Trump said Modi had conveyed that India would not engage in the Russian oil trade. “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing,” Trump told reporters.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali
Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon Off Gulf Of Aden
Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon Off Gulf Of Aden
Apple iOS 26.4 Slated To Bring AI-Based Siri Overhaul, Senior Executives Concerned About Readiness & Performance Issues
Apple iOS 26.4 Slated To Bring AI-Based Siri Overhaul, Senior Executives Concerned About Readiness & Performance Issues
Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His Concert In Mumbai: Report
Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His Concert In Mumbai: Report

When asked about the Indian government’s denial of any such discussion, Trump responded, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.”

Earlier on October 15, the US president had said that Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil after Washington imposed additional tariffs in response to these imports. “He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," Trump had said at the White House.

'Modi Is a Great Man’

Despite his sharp warning, Trump also praised the Indian prime minister, calling him “a great man” and “a friend”. “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I've watched India for years. It's an incredible country, and every single year you'd have a new leader. My friend has been there now for a long time," he said.

Trump has repeatedly criticised India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil, arguing that such imports indirectly aid Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. “I was not happy that India was buying oil,” he said, underscoring that Washington expects its partners to align with its trade sanctions against Russia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon...

Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon...

2 Killed After Emirates Cargo Plane Skids Off Hong Kong Runway Into Sea; Airport Shuts North Runway...

2 Killed After Emirates Cargo Plane Skids Off Hong Kong Runway Into Sea; Airport Shuts North Runway...

US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi...

US President Says India Will Continue Paying 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Trade, Says PM Modi...

US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

US Cuts Off All Subsidies To Colombia After Trump’s Explosive Remarks Against Petro

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Strong Action Against Hamas After Ceasefire Violation

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Strong Action Against Hamas After Ceasefire Violation