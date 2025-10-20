2 Killed After Emirates Cargo Plane Skids Off Hong Kong Runway Into Sea; Airport Shuts North Runway | VIDEO | X/@Turbinetraveler

Hong Kong: Two people lost their lives after a cargo plane skidded off the runway and plunged into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday morning (October 20).

The Boeing 747-481, operating as Emirates flight EK9788 and owned by Turkish carrier Air ACT, was arriving from Dubai when the incident took place at around 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT), according to local reports.

Several visuals from the scene surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Two ground crew dead at HKIA as an Emirates registered 747 leaves runway and skids into the sea.https://t.co/35eveK3nlf https://t.co/GNIZOY08Wm pic.twitter.com/rdiYKkd1aZ — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) October 20, 2025

Here's What Happened

The aircraft reportedly struck a vehicle on the north runway during landing, causing two airport ground staff to fall into the sea. They were rescued and taken to hospital, but later died, local broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police sources.

A statement from Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department confirmed that the runway incident involved a collision with an airfield vehicle. Four crew members on board the cargo aircraft survived and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The north runway has since been closed, while the airport’s two other runways remain operational. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

Rescue Operation and Flight Disruptions

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service deployed helicopters for search and rescue efforts, while Fire Services Department vessels assisted in recovering those who had fallen into the water.

Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 747 operated by Air ACT Veers Off Hong Kong Runway, Kills Two Airport Workers. https://t.co/PtDhbc3mWj pic.twitter.com/K04hv5OVh4 — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) October 20, 2025

The Airport Authority announced that at least 11 cargo flights scheduled to arrive on Monday have been cancelled following the runway closure. The authority is expected to hold a press briefing at 10:00 local time (02:00 GMT) to provide further details.

The incident marks a rare aviation accident for Hong Kong International Airport, which maintains one of the region’s strongest safety records. Authorities are examining flight data and maintenance logs of the Boeing 747 aircraft to determine the sequence of events that led to the runway overrun.