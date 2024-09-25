Pakistan: 12 Injured, Including Cop, In Quetta Blast Targeting Police Van

Representational Pic |

Twelve people sustained injuries following a blast that targeted a police van near Eastern Bypass in Quetta, hospital and government officials reported on Wednesday.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the police van was the intended target. The Balochistan Health Department also released details of the 12 individuals injured in the explosion, Dawn reported. Rind condemned the attack and confirmed that a policeman was among those hurt.

An investigation has been initiated, and bomb disposal squads are currently collecting evidence from the scene, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement, Balochistan Health Department's media coordinator, Dr Waseem Baig, confirmed that the injured were first treated at the Civil Hospital's emergency department before being transferred to the Quetta Trauma Centre for further medical care.

Earlier this month, on September 14, two policemen were martyred and another was injured in a bomb blast that targeted officials in Kuchlak town, Quetta, reported Dawn.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist activity, with 59 attacks recorded in August compared to 38 in July, as per data maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

In late August, militants associated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched multiple attacks across Balochistan, targeting both security forces and civilians.

At least 50 people, including 14 security personnel, were killed in the attacks, with militants storming police stations, destroying railway infrastructure, and setting ablaze numerous vehicles. Security forces retaliated, killing 21 militants.

Among the dead were 23 labourers from Punjab who were pulled from trucks and vans and shot after an identity check in Musakhail. In response to the surge in violence, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff,

General Asim Munir, pledged to continue the fight against terrorism until all militants are eradicated, Dawn reported.

"To fight for the cause of Pakistan, the security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Pakistan -- especially the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan -- have made unprecedented sacrifices," General Munir stated.