Not all heroes wear capes: House-help saves child as explosion rocks Beirut, watch video

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and it was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean.

Amid the devastating pictures shared on social media of those gravely injured, debris and rubble suggesting the magnitude of its impact; the video of a house-help, saving a child has gone viral.

The woman appears to be cleaning the house when she hears the explosion. She quickly grabs the child and heads to another room, saving both from the impact.

“Heroes can be anywhere”, read the video’s caption.