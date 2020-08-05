Meet Indian journalist Anchal Vohra who survived Beirut blast

Indian journalist Anchal Vohra, who is currently based in Beirut, encountered the explosion first hand, which destroyed her house and left her injured.
More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday that flattened much of the city's port.
The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.
Vohra is a TV Correspondent and Writer, in Middle-East and South Asia. She also writes for Al Jazeera English and is a Foreign Policy Contributor to The Times.
“Lebanon bombed. My House bombed. I am bleeding,” Vohra wrote on Twitter.
“At a hospital outside Beirit, brought by a friend who wouldn’t give up and said the cuts on the neck are deep and need to be seen by a doctor,” she added.
Vohra later corrected her first tweet stating the government’s response citing the tragedy as an ‘explosion’.
Vohra also posted a picture when she made it to the hospital to get treated for her wounds.
Several journalists reacted to the news and shared their concern for Vohra.
