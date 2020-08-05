'Absolutely devastating': Priyanka, Bhumi, Farhan and other B-town celebs react to Beirut explosion

Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.
The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua reported.
Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the devastation on Twitter.
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut."
"When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts," added Farhan Akhtar.
Other stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker and Mouni Roy also reacted on the micro blogging site.
The number of casualties is expected to rise as the counting continues.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has urged his country's allies to help Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the disastrous explosions.
Meanwhile, Diab declared Wednesday a national mourning day for the victims of the explosions.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for an emergency meeting of the Higher Defence Council to discuss the reasons and repercussions of the explosions.
The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.
"Customs' authorities must be asked about the reasons behind storing such chemical materials at Port of Beirut," Fahmi said.
Many countries in the region expressed solidarity and sympathy with Lebanon over the explosions that have dealt a further blow to the country already plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis.
