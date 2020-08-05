'Absolutely devastating': Priyanka, Bhumi, Farhan and other B-town celebs react to Beirut explosion

Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua reported.

Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the devastation on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut."