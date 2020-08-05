Twitterati 'pray for Lebanon' after two huge explosions rock Beirut; over 50 killed, 2,500 injured

Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 injured in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties.

Hassan was quoted by al-Jadeed TV as saying that more than 50 people were killed and 2,500 others were injured in the blasts. The number of casualties is expected to rise.

The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

"Customs' authorities must be asked about the reasons behind storing such chemical materials at Port of Beirut," Fahmi said.

The videos and pictures of the explosions soon went viral on the internet, with Twitter users praying for Lebanon and capital city Beirut.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: