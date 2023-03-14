 Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNon-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

This is the second arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan within 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

A Pakistan court on Tuesday issued yet another non-bailable warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshkhana case in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police have been directed to arrest the said "accused" and produce him before the court on March 18.

The Court had earlier suspended an arrest warrant against the former Pakistan cricket captain till March 16.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against Khan for threatening a Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials during a public rally last year.

Read Also
Pakistan: Ahead of Imran Khan's rally, Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore
article-image

Heavy security outside Imran Khan's residence

The police blocked all roads leading to the house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.

A large number of PTI workers equipped with clubs are also present outside the 70-year-old leader's residence to resist the police action.

Read Also
Pakistan: 37 cases filed against former PM Imran Khan across country
article-image

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. "The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now," Habib said.

A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come here to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Clash between police and PTI workers seems imminent if the former press ahead to arrest Khan.

Read Also
Big relief for Imran Khan, Islamabad Court junks arrest warrant
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

China announces reopening borders for foreign tourists for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

China announces reopening borders for foreign tourists for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

12 best dressed celebrities at the Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2023

12 best dressed celebrities at the Oscars After-Party Red Carpet 2023

Big relief for Imran Khan, Islamabad Court junks arrest warrant

Big relief for Imran Khan, Islamabad Court junks arrest warrant

Who is Anjali Kaur? The USAID official visiting India

Who is Anjali Kaur? The USAID official visiting India