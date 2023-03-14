Non-bailable warrant issued against Imran Khan amid growing tensions in Pakistan

File Photo

A Pakistan court on Tuesday issued yet another non-bailable warrant against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshkhana case in Islamabad.

Islamabad Police have been directed to arrest the said "accused" and produce him before the court on March 18.

The Court had earlier suspended an arrest warrant against the former Pakistan cricket captain till March 16.

The non-bailable warrant was issued against Khan for threatening a Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials during a public rally last year.

Heavy security outside Imran Khan's residence

The police blocked all roads leading to the house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.

A large number of PTI workers equipped with clubs are also present outside the 70-year-old leader's residence to resist the police action.

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. "The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now," Habib said.

A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come here to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Clash between police and PTI workers seems imminent if the former press ahead to arrest Khan.

