Pakistan: Ahead of Imran Khan's rally, Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore

Pakistan: Punjab imposes Section 144 in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally | ANI

The Punjab government on Saturday night announced imposing Section 144 (the ban on large gatherings) in Lahore to prevent any "untoward incidents" after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would be speaking at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally in Lahore on Sunday at 2 pm (local time), according to Geo News.

This is the second time in less than a week that the interim government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party — which has been severely criticised as the caretaker set-up for being "partial".

Just like earlier this week, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the former prime minister has once again announced holding a rally on an "important day," reported Geo News.

Imran Khan to host a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match

"Today (Sunday), Lahore will host a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. There will also be a 40-kilometer-long marathon and cycle race in the city," the information minister said.

Mir added that the administration informed the party about the events beforehand, and it was also apprised in writing to hold the rally another day, but it chose otherwise.

"In light of the situation, the Punjab government has decided to ban rallies today. Section 144 is being imposed to avoid any untoward incident," the information minister.

First rally in over four months

This will be the first rally that Imran Khan will lead in over four months, as per the news report.

Former Pakistan PM had been at home as he was recovering from an injury he suffered last year.

Khan was shot in the leg on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressurise the government into announcing an early election.

According to Geo News, the interim Punjab government imposed Section 144 (banning public gatherings) in response to "security threats," resulting in a clash between police and party workers.

Mir said that the election campaign begins "22 days" before the polls, implying that the party was preparing ahead of the schedule, as he advised the PTI chief to "rest".

The general elections in Punjab are set for April 30, while the date for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to be announced because Governor Ghulam Ali has not decided, according to Geo News.

