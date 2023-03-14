Big relief for Imran Khan, Islamabad Court junks arrest warrant | (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Amid the high tension drama in Pakistan over Imran Khan's arrest, the Islamabad Court quashed the PTI leader's arrest warrant on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, reported The News International.

These include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and also proceedings launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief.

According to Fawad Chaudhry's litigation status report on Imran Khan, Khan himself is a petitioner in 19 cases filed against government departments and individuals.

37 cases against Khan in which he is directly involved

There are, however, 37 cases against Khan in which he is directly involved. According to the report, a total of 21 FIRs have been filed against the former prime minister, 11 of which were filed on May 25, 2022, and the remaining eight on May 26.

According to The News International, the remaining three FIRs were filed on August 8.

It is important to note that the list provided does not include any recent cases filed against Imran Khan. Out of the total litigation cases, five are ongoing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after being filed by Khan against the Federation of Pakistan.

In the Islamabad High Court, Khan has filed two cases against the Election Commission of Pakistan while two cases are registered against him in the same court.

Khan has filed six cases in the Lahore High Court, four against the Federation of Pakistan and two against the Election Commission. However, only two cases against Imran are currently pending in the LHC. According to The News International, Khan is a petitioner in only one of three cases currently pending in the Peshawar High Court.

The Federal Investigation Agency has filed two cases against Khan, both involving the cipher. Imran is also facing three cases in anti-terrorism courts. The FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad has only filed one case against Khan.

Cases include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition

On Twitter earlier this week, the PTI chief claimed that 76 cases had been filed against him.

"My 76 cases and increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified," Khan had claimed.

The PTI chief had alleged the cases resulted from the imposition of a "bunch of criminals" [on the nation] who lack "intelligence, morality and ethics".