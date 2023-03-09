PTI activist killed as police use water cannons, tear gas on Imran Khan’s supporters in Lahore | PTI

One Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist was killed on Wednesday during a crackdown on supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on rallies in the city.

To disperse PTI activists, police used tear gas and water cannons.

The party, on the other hand, claimed that its "peaceful" workers had been arrested after reports surfaced that the provincial capital had been placed under Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings. Over 100 activists were apprehended by the police.

“PTI worker Ali Bilal (40) was killed after receiving a head injury during the baton charge. Over a dozen have been injured and the condition of three of them is very critical,” Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari told the media.

She added that women workers of PTI were attacked by water cannons. “They are using chemicals in the water from the water cannons being fired on our women workers especially.”

Bilal was arrested and tortured

The PTI alleged that victim Bilal was arrested and later was inflicted brutal torture by police that resulted in his death.

The police action, according to the party, was "fascist" and an attempt to "clear the way" for the arrest of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician.

Earlier, a large police contingent blocked all entrances to Khan's home with containers and barriers.

Water cannons, tear gas, and baton charges were used by police against PTI workers, including women. According to the party, the police bundled the protesting workers into police vans.

He claimed that police tortured PTI workers and mistreated women.