Mexican senator accidentally goes topless on government Zoom meeting; insists she's 'not ashamed'

Senator Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena, a Mexican lawmaker accidentally showed up topless, while participating in a government Zoom meeting about the economy. The 66-year-old had no idea she was on camera when she stripped down to change, until her colleagues alerted her.
She later apologised to those watching, including the media for being technologically challenged. However she did maintain that she was “not ashamed” of revealing her body.
Mícher shared a statement on Twitter captioned as, “I share this text with you, I sincerely thank each and every one of the displays of affection and solidarity. For respect for the dignity of all women and girls.”
The statement read as, “I am Malu Mícher, and I am not ashamed to have shown by accident a part of my intimacy. I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today professional and responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them. I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, which I love and care for.”
Fellow Senator Ricardo Monreal Avila came in support and wrote, "She is an exemplary woman, with a democratic outpost. Faced with the attacks against him, the product of carelessness during a remote meeting, we endorse our camaraderie. Morale and integrity will always be stronger than infamy and attack."
Earlier, a businessman forgot to turn his camera off while taking a bath during a Zoom video conference, with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to reports, the conference was arranged by Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro noticed the frame and told Skaf "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?"
Paulo Guedes, Minister of Industry, figured out that the official was having a bath with his camera still on, with a full view for other participants.
"There is a guy having a shower there, naked. There's a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great. The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower," Paulo Guedes said.
"Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately," President Bolsonaro added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)