Mexican senator accidentally goes topless on government Zoom meeting; insists she's 'not ashamed'

Senator Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena, a Mexican lawmaker accidentally showed up topless, while participating in a government Zoom meeting about the economy. The 66-year-old had no idea she was on camera when she stripped down to change, until her colleagues alerted her.

She later apologised to those watching, including the media for being technologically challenged. However she did maintain that she was “not ashamed” of revealing her body.

Mícher shared a statement on Twitter captioned as, “I share this text with you, I sincerely thank each and every one of the displays of affection and solidarity. For respect for the dignity of all women and girls.”