Naked man taking a shower during Zoom meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro goes viral

The latest addition to the work from home goof ups made during the coronavirus lockdown is by a businessman, who forgot to turn his camera off while taking a bath during a Zoom video conference, with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the conference was arranged by Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro noticed the frame and told Skaf "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?"
Paulo Guedes, Minister of Industry, figured out that the official was having a bath with his camera still on, with a full view for other participants.
"There is a guy having a shower there, naked. There's a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great. The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower," Paulo Guedes said.
"Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately," President Bolsonaro added.
Earlier a news reporter went viral for going on air wearing a suit on top but no pants at the bottom.
On a similar note, a reporter from Florida faced a different kind of embarrassment while working from home. Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was filming a report on the coronavirus in her kitchen, when her father walked into the frame still putting his shirt on, with his belly fully visible.
Another woman accidentally turned herself into a potato. Lizet Ocampo is the political director at People for the American Way. During a meeting after she downloaded a bunch of filters and couldn’t figure out how to turn them off.
Work from home they said.
