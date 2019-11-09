MagaChallenge: Wanna visit the White House? Here's what you need to do

The United States President Donald Trump is making sure he stays in the news with actively participating on social media and recently, he offered something which no one can believe.
Trump took to his twitter account and said the he would choose the winners of the #MagaChallenge and invite them to the White House for a performance. He tweeted “I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck!”
The #MagaChallenge was started by Bryson Gray as a way to show support Donald Trump and stand against liberals with a self-created rap. Besides him, The Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington also participated in the challenge along with other Americans.
Meanwhile, Trump is facing an impeachment and is in a critical position for the elections 2020. Let’ see if this challenge does any good to him or will he lose the upcoming elections.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)