US has a 'very good' relationship with India, says Donald Trump

Washington: The US has a "very good" relationship with India and a lot of things are happening between the two countries, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump, who has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to India, said that he would be going there at some point of time.

"We have a lot of things happening with India. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India.