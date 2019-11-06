Triggered: Donald Trump Jr's book targets liberals and the Left

Donald Trump Jr has released a new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us”.

The book bears personal anecdotes about growing up a member of the Trump family and also mentions significant events from the last few years, such as the probe into Russian 2016 election meddling, former President Obama's Nobel Peace Prize and more. Accoding to Bloomberg News which saw an advance copy of the book, there's even a nod to whether he might follow in his father's footsteps and run for office. "We are Trumps. We don’t play the victim card, and we will succeed here as well," he writes in the book's acknowledgement section.

There are several similarities with the frequent Twitter updates that come from the President, primarily in terms of the topics covered and the stance taken on each. To quote the Bloomberg article, "The 294-page book reads at times like an extended version of a tweetstorm Trump Jr. says his lawyers and even his father, the tweeter-in-chief, asked him to tone down during the Russia investigation."

In case of the Mueller investigation, for example, Trump Jr. takes on the investigators, media (who stand accused of manipulating the news by using anonymous sources and with "creative editing") and the somewhat ambiguous “social justice warriors.” This, after pointing out that the special counsel’s team had found “zero evidence of collusion or obstruction.”

According to the report, Trump Jr writes that one of the “big whoppers" was that he knew about the "WikiLeaks dump” of Hillary Clinton’s emails ahead of time. He adds that a CNN report on the subject that was said to be based on an email received by him was not received ahead of time on September 4, but on September 14. “Someone conveniently left out the number one.”

Trump Jr. does not hesitate to joke about himself, terming his own self as "not exactly a Hallmark card type of guy” but says that it is crossing the line when that hate translates into physical acts. Here he mentions, the shooting of Republican lawmakers during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2017.

Before the book released, his father, President Trump tweeted that it was "a great new book that I highly recommend for ALL to read". Indeed the father-son duo seem to be staunch supporters for each other, as one can see in the book. The author refutes repeatedly the accusation that President Trump is a racist. His example oddly enough, was Michael Jackson with whom he and his brother (Eric) played video games at Trump Tower.

"It sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it? If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it,” he writes.

He also opines that President Trump is more deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize as compared to the former President and cites Obama's policies in the Middle East.

The other members of the family too find many mentions in the autobiographical book. From pranks played by him and his siblings as children to escaping media coverage of his parent's divorce, Trump Jr. has many anecdotes to share.

He is now working to promote his book as has appeared on TV shows to talk about the same. He also joined the Twitter promotion, writing, "Let’s send a loud message to the liberal elites. It would TRIGGER our haters coast to coast if we made the NYT list! This is the book that liberals don’t want you to read or share with others."